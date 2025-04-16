Researchers uncover key paleolithic findings in cave, western Iran

TEHRAN - A recent archaeological excavation in Ghamari Cave in Lorestan province has drawn considerable domestic and international attention.

The project, a collaborative effort between Sonia Shidrang of Shahid Beheshti University and Fereidoun Biglari of the National Museum of Iran, was conducted between late February and early April.

The findings have been widely reported across Iranian and global media, highlighting the site’s importance in understanding prehistoric human activity in the Khorramabad Valley of Lorestan, Biglari told the Tehran Times.

“Ghamari Cave forms part of a cluster of six prehistoric caves and rock shelters in Khorramabad Valley that are currently being considered for UNESCO World Heritage status,” explained Shidrang. “ICOMOS specifically recommended further research at Ghamari Cave to understand its cultural sequence better, as this site remained one of the less studied locations within the proposed heritage area.”

Regarding the excavation process, she noted: “With authorization from the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, we conducted the first phase of excavations from late February through early April. Our team made several significant discoveries that shed new light on the region’s prehistoric occupation.”

“The most significant findings demonstrate clear evidence of Neanderthal occupation,” Shidrang explained. “We uncovered distinct layers containing Neanderthal lithic assemblages in direct association with processed game remains - particularly ibex and red deer - showing clear signs of butchery and thermal alteration. Charcoal concentrations within these living surfaces confirm controlled fire use, offering valuable insights into their behavioral patterns. Later occupation layers revealed remains from Chalcolithic period pastoral communities.”

Commenting on the pottery analysis, she added: “Initial examination of the painted pottery shows interesting stylistic parallels with contemporary traditions in Khuzestan, suggesting possible cultural connections or exchange networks during that period.”

Globally, the discoveries captured the attention of specialized archaeology and science publications. In the United States, the Archaeology News Network highlighted the compelling evidence of Neanderthal habitation within the cave.

Meanwhile, Greek media, particularly Creta Post, focused on the revelation of human traces dating back thousands of years. French outlets, including Le savoir perdu des anciens and Le Nouvel Ordre Mondial, provided a detailed analysis of the 40,000-year-old Neanderthal remains, framing them within broader discussions of human evolution. From Spain, Red Historia corroborated the significance of the Neanderthal evidence found in Iran, while Turkish publications such as Anatolian Archaeology and Arkeonews went further, suggesting that these findings could potentially reshape our understanding of prehistoric human migration and settlement patterns.

The breadth of coverage—spanning North America, Europe, and Asia—underscores the global scientific importance of the Ghamari Cave discoveries. By shedding new light on early human history, particularly the presence and activities of Neanderthals in the region, these findings have sparked renewed interest in Iran’s archaeological record and its role in the broader narrative of human prehistory. These discoveries not only enhance our understanding of early human settlement patterns in Iran but also reinforce the archaeological significance of Ghamari Cave and the surrounding region. The widespread media interest underscores the global relevance of such findings in piecing together humanity’s prehistoric past. Further research is expected to yield even deeper insights into the cultural and evolutionary history of the area.

Dr. Sonia Shidrang, a faculty member at Shahid Beheshti University (SBU), is one of the leading researchers on Iran’s Paleolithic period. She played a pivotal role in preparing the 2024 ICOMOS nomination dossier for “Prehistoric Caves and Falak-ol-Aflak Ensemble of Khorramabad Valley”.

