Cambodia-China relations: A shared future in the new era

BEIJING- Chinese President Xi Jinping has wrapped up his three-nation Southeast Asia tour by visiting Cambodia.

On Thursday, President Xi met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh.

The two leaders agreed on jointly building an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, and announced designating 2025 as the China-Cambodia Tourism Year.

Xi praised the “ironclad friendship” between China and Cambodia, saying it is built upon a shared historic legacy, a solid political foundation, and a powerful momentum from within.

He also called on the two nations to stand against unilateral practices.

President Xi: The ironclad friendship between China and Cambodia is built upon a shared historic legacy, a solid political foundation, and a powerful momentum from within “China and Cambodia, as important forces of the Global South, must keep to their shared values of peace, solidarity and cooperation, oppose all acts of unilateralism and bullying, and practice true multilateralism. The two sides must firmly resist bloc rivalry and camp-based confrontation, strengthen coordination and cooperation within frameworks such as ASEAN and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, jointly safeguard the hard-won peace and development in the region, and contribute to a community with a shared future for mankind,” President Xi said.

The Cambodian premier, for his part, said Cambodia-China relations have been guided by the spirit of mutual respect and equality over the years, describing China as Cambodia’s most reliable and trusted friend.

He added that Cambodia is firmly committed to the one-China policy and supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chinese president and the Cambodian prime minister also witnessed the exchange of over 30 bilateral cooperation documents.

Xi also held talks with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Hun Sen hailed China's “constructive role” in promoting world peace and sustainable development. He noted that trade wars and tariff wars have undermined the legitimate interests of all countries and triggered turmoil in the international situation.

Hun Sen stressed that Cambodia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and jointly address various risks and challenges.

PM Hun Manet: Cambodia is firmly committed to the one-China policy, regards China as its most reliable and trusted friend

China has long been Cambodia's leading foreign investor and trading ally. The China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement, which came into effect on January 1, 2022, marks Cambodia's first bilateral free trade agreement. In 2024, the trade volume between the two nations reached $15.1 billion, demonstrating a year-on-year growth of 23.8 percent.

President Xi embarked on his five-day Southeast Asia tour on Monday by visiting Vietnam and Malaysia.

China is seeking to boost relations with its neighbors amid the US trade war. Since returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump has imposed several tariffs on Chinese imports.

On Tuesday, the White House announced a sweeping new tariff of up to 245 percent on some Chinese imports, sharply escalating the trade conflict between the United States and China.

In response, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the US' extortionate tariff hikes on China have become a numbers game, which economically does not make much actual difference anymore, except to further demonstrate how the US weaponries tariffs to coerce and bully others.

American analysts and media outlets have indicated that the tariffs imposed by the United States on China will negatively impact American consumers by driving up prices.



