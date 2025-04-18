What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Vahid Beikverdi are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery. Entitled “Lonely Bodies”, the exhibit will be running until May 6 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Mojtaba Hejazi are on display in an exhibition at Baam Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until April 29 at the gallery, which can be found at No.16, 19th Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ahou Hamedi is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Floating”, the exhibit will run until May 5 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Savalan Jama’ati are currently on view in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Wind Catcher” will continue until May 6 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* A collection of paintings by Shadi Salimi is on view in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibit named “Against the Light” will continue until May 9 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Paintings by Mosafer are being shown in an exhibition now underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Seeds of Imagination” will run until May 2 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a number of artists including Mahsa Arabzadeh, Majid Faal, Mehdi Hosseini, Sasan Nasiri and Abdi Asbaqi.

Entitled “Continuing Daylight”, the exhibition will be running until May 2 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Ahmad Rafi.

The exhibition named “A Lost Vision” will run until April 29 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Negar Qiamat are currently on view in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition will be running until May 13 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Arthibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali Chitsaz.

The exhibition will be running until May 11 at the gallery that can be found at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

SAB/

