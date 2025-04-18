Russian tourists arrive in Ilam province with campers amid growing tourism ties

TEHRAN - A group of 18 Russian campers and SUVs has arrived in Iran’s Ilam province as part of a broader tour across the country, marking a new chapter in expanding tourism ties between Iran and Russia.

The visitors explored several cultural and natural attractions in the green and mountainous province in western Iran before continuing their journey toward Iraq via the Ilam–Mehran international border.

According to the provincial tourism chief Farzad Sharifi, in addition to the Russian group, 17 camper vehicles from various parts of Iran also entered Ilam to explore the province’s diverse attractions.

During their stay, the visitors toured key historical and cultural sites, including the Vali Castle and the Anthropology Museum in Ilam city, as well as the picturesque Kafarin Gorge in Badreh county.

“These rally tours are a valuable opportunity to introduce Iran’s historical, natural, and cultural attractions to the global tourism market,” Sharifi said.

The arrival of Russian tourists comes in the wake of a bilateral visa-free agreement for group travelers signed in recent years between Tehran and Moscow, aimed at fostering deeper tourism cooperation. Iran now hopes to attract more Russian visitors, many of whom remain unfamiliar with the ancient nation and its wealth of historical and ecological treasures.

AM