Veteran actor Reza Babak’s paintings on display at Saless Gallery

TEHRAN-An exhibition of paintings by the Iranian veteran actor Reza Babak was launched on Friday at Saless Gallery in Tehran.

The exhibition titled “Ba Babak” (literally meaning With Babak) showcases a selection of paintings created by the artist in recent years, Honaronline reported.

The exhibition description reads: “Reza Babak has been painting alongside his acting career for many years. His paintings resonate with his acting - poetic, delicate, and charming - just like his unforgettable roles in cinema. In his artworks, he has tapped into childlike elements from his subconscious that are raw and unfiltered. As such, the exhibition is a portrayal of the painter’s inner memories and emotions.”

On his paintings, Babak said: “I’ve been painting for many years, though there were sometimes long gaps due to other work. When I wasn’t acting in plays or films, painting helped me release my emotions and energy, filling the void of not performing roles.”

This is Babak’s second solo painting exhibition. His previous exhibition was held in 2000 at Sakoo Art School in Tehran.

Reza Babak, 79, has played in over 60 movies and TV series. Some of his movies include “Ballad of Tara” (1979) by Bahram Beyzai, “Heritage” (1988) by Kazem Balouchi, “A Singing Cat” (1990) by Kambuzia Partovi, and “In the Color of Purple” (2004) and “Invitation” (2008) both by Ebrahim Hatamikia. “Ziba Barbershop” (1990-1991) by Marzieh Boroumand and “The Safe” (2009) by Maziar Miri are among his well-known series.

The “Ba Babak” exhibition will run until April 28 at Saless Gallery, located at No. 148, Karim Khan Zand Boulevard, between Iranshahr and Mahshahr streets.

