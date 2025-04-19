“Odysseus and Penelope” by Mario Vargas Llosa available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the play “Odysseus and Penelope” written by the recently deceased Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa has been released in the Iranian bookstores.

Alireza Shafieinasab has translated it into Persian and Tehran-based Ney Publishing House has brought out the book that was originally published in 2007, IBNA reported.

Did Odysseus experience the marvelous stories he tells of the dazzled Phaeacians at the court of King Alcinous? There's no way of knowing. It could be that he did, and that his excellent memory and storytelling skills enriched his credentials as a man of action. But it could also be that he was a brilliant trickster, the first of that lineage of great fabricators of literary lies, so seductive that readers sometimes believe them to be true: the fabulists.

Mario Vargas Llosa (1936-2025) was a Peruvian novelist, journalist, essayist, and politician. Vargas Llosa was one of the most significant Latin American novelists and essayists, and one of the leading writers of his generation. Some critics consider him to have had a more substantial international impact and worldwide audience than any other writer of the Latin American Boom.

In 2010, he won the Nobel Prize in Literature for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat.

Vargas Llosa rose to international fame in the 1960s with novels such as “The Time of the Hero,” “The Green House,” and the monumental “Conversation in the Cathedral”.

He wrote prolifically across various literary genres, including literary criticism and journalism. His novels include comedies, murder mysteries, historical novels, and political thrillers. He won the 1967 Rómulo Gallegos Prize and the 1986 Prince of Asturias Award.

