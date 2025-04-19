Iran’s culture minister pays tribute to Gaza photojournalist following her tragic death

TEHRAN- In a message on social media platform X, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Gaza-based photojournalist Fatima Hassouna, who was killed alongside her family in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday.

"The martyrdom of Fatima Hassouna, a poignant symbol of Gaza's suffering, is heart-wrenching," read Salehi’s message. He praised her contribution to the documentary film “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” which was accepted into the Cannes festival just one day prior to her tragic death, stating, “Her pure blood runs through the veins of the images she captured, and it is the imagery that endures.”

Hassouna, 25, was a Palestinian photographer who had gained international recognition for documenting the effects of Israeli military operations on Gaza's civilians. She lost her life in an Israeli airstrike that targeted her home in Gaza City.

“If I die, I want a loud death,” Hassouna shared on social media. “I don’t want to be just breaking news, or a number in a group, I want a death that the world will hear, an impact that will remain through time, and a timeless image that cannot be buried by time or place.”

Only days ahead of her wedding, Hassouna was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit her house in northern Gaza. Along with her, nine family members, including her pregnant sister, were also killed.

The Israeli military claimed the strike was aimed at a Hamas member connected to attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

According to reports, Hassouna's death occurred just 24 hours after the film “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” directed by France-based Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, was selected for the independent ACID section of the Cannes Film Festival. The documentary encompasses heartfelt visual dialogues between Farsi and Hassouna, beginning when Farsi sought to create a comprehensive documentation of events in Gaza.

Farsi recounted her last conversation with Hassouna, during which she invited her to Cannes and disclosed the film's selection. “She expressed eagerness to attend, but insisted she would only go if she could return to Gaza,” Farsi noted, emphasizing Hassouna’s deep connection to her homeland. Farsi also disclosed the challenges she faced in securing travel arrangements, expressing her concern over potentially separating Hassouna from her family.

Farsi expressed fears that Hassouna might have become a target due to her work, noting that until February 16, at least 157 journalists and media workers had been reported killed in Gaza amid ongoing violence.

In light of the tragedy, Farsi criticized Israeli claims that a Hamas officer was present in Hassouna’s home at the time of the attack, calling it “completely false” and describing the situation as “disastrous.”

The ongoing conflict has taken a devastating toll, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry and confirmed by the United Nations, which state that at least 51,065 individuals have lost their lives since the fighting erupted 18 months ago. However, a statistical survey published in The Lancet medical journal has suggested that the actual death toll may be 15,000 higher.

In a statement, the French Independent Cinema Association—responsible for the ACID section—expressed their horror at Hassouna’s death, noting, “We had watched and programmed a film in which this young woman’s life force seemed like a miracle,” they said. “Her smile was as magical as her tenacity. Bearing witness, photographing Gaza, distributing food despite the bombs, mourning and hunger. We heard her story, rejoiced at each of her appearances to see her alive, we feared for her.”

The association concluded, “Yesterday, we learned with horror that an Israeli missile targeted her building, killing Fatima and her family. The film we chose to screen showcased her remarkable spirit, but now, we are compelled to present a different narrative.”

Since Israel began its bombardment of Gaza, after the October 7, 2023, more than 51,000 people have been killed, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry. Since the ceasefire, Israel has resumed its deadly airstrikes with vigor, and at least 30 people were killed in strikes on Friday.

SAB/

