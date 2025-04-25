France under fire for 'medieval tactics:' Third Iranian citizen arrested for pro-Palestine activism

TEHRAN – Shahin Hazamy, a French-Iranian journalist and outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights, became the third Iranian citizen detained in France during the last 18 months for expressing solidarity with Gaza, amid intensifying criticisms that Paris is exploiting counterterrorism measures to target pro-Palestine advocacy.

His arrest follows the controversial detentions of Mahdieh Esfandiari and Bashir Biazar, said to be part of a systematic campaign to silence dissent and align with the Israeli regime’s interests.

A squad of 10 masked French security forces violently raided Hazamy’s Paris home on Tuesday, reportedly breaking down doors and arresting him in front of his terrified wife and two young children.

Witnesses described the operation as resembling a “kidnapping,” with officers ransacking the house and dragging the Iranian citizen away without explanation.

Hazamy, a freelance journalist known for documenting pro-Palestine protests and the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza, had faced judicial harassment since last year.

French security forces later charged him with "apologie du terrorisme" (praise of terrorist acts) due to his social media posts, though no formal evidence has been disclosed.

Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Eslamzadeh, a close associate, revealed that "Shahin’s family had long reported threats from Zionist groups."

In an interview with an Iranian news agency, he detailed how, just days before his arrest, Shahin’s video of "a Palestinian mother holding her bloodied child at a Paris rally" went viral, amassing an astonishing "50 million views."

Eslamzadeh continued by stressing that "this, coupled with his criticism of France’s illegal detention of Mahdieh Esfandiari, made him a target." His statement underscores the escalating risks faced by pro-Palestinian activists amidst a climate of intimidation and heavy-handed governmental tactics.

He also stated that a French judge had granted Hazamy temporary release before his trial, with a court hearing scheduled in two weeks.

Mahdieh Esfandiari: disappeared, then charged with supporting 'terrorism'

Another incident involves Mahdieh Esfandiari, a 39-year-old Iranian translator and lecturer at Lyon’s Lumière University, who vanished on February 28, after French police stormed her home.

For weeks, her family received no updates until Le Point magazine confirmed her detention at Fresnes Prison near Paris.

Authorities accused her of “apologie du terrorisme” for Telegram posts “praising” Palestinian Resistance’s Al-Aqsa Storm operation, which France claims “incited terrorism.”

Her case mirrors earlier tactics: her home was left in disarray after the raid, and friends needed firefighters to break in when she disappeared.

French prosecutors later linked her arrest to a 2023 report by the National Online Hate Crime Center (PNLH), which flagged her social media activity.

Created in 2021 to combat online hate speech, the PNLH has faced criticism for allegedly suppressing pro-Palestinian activism. It was involved in banning Collectif Palestine Vaincra over unmoderated social media comments and prosecuting trade unionist Anasse Kazib for pro-Palestinian posts.

Esfandiari’s arrest shocked Iran’s diplomatic corps. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei condemned the “medieval” treatment, stating: "For over 40 days, Ms. Esfandiari has been held in solitary confinement without consular access or contact with her family. France’s refusal to clarify charges or respect international law is a disgrace."

Vahid Jalalzadeh, Deputy for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of Mahdieh Esfandiari, who has been detained in France over her support for Palestine.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Jalalzadeh stated that he had met with a member of Esfandiari’s family to discuss the situation.

“As part of my colleagues’ ongoing efforts, I met with a member of Ms. Esfandiari’s family, who has been taken hostage by the French government, claiming to champion freedom of expression, due to her support for the oppressed people of Palestine,” he wrote.

He further reported that he had provided the family with an update on the Foreign Ministry’s actions and assured them that Iran would continue working toward her release.

Bashir Biazar: Deported for 'anti-French remarks'

Bashir Biazar, a 42-year-old Iranian journalist and former manager at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), experienced a similar ordeal in June 2024.

Arrested in Dijon, he was held for 28 days in Metz under administrative detention before deportation. French authorities accused him of “anti-French remarks” and “public incitement” for Instagram posts condemning Israel’s Gaza offensive.

Iran’s judiciary condemned his detention as “illegal and a human rights violation,” particularly after French officials blocked his family reunification efforts.

Biazar was released from detention in France in July 2024.

France’s ‘crackdown culture’ and the politics of silencing dissent

The cases of Hazamy, Esfandiari, and Biazar underscore a broader pattern. Under the guise of combating antisemitism, France has conflated anti-Zionism with terrorism, using draconian laws to stifle criticism of Israeli atrocities.

Notably, while France defended Charlie Hebdo’s Islamophobic cartoons as “free speech,” it prosecutes Muslim and Iranian activists for solidarity with Palestine.

In a recent interview with Iranian media, Biazar delivered a scathing critique of Paris’s growing alliance with Tel Aviv.

“France has historically had close ties with the Israeli regime,” he asserted, adding that these bonds only intensified since October 2023.

According to Biazar, the French government has since initiated unprecedented crackdowns on pro-Palestinian voices, targeting journalists, students, and professors alike, with “medieval tactics.”

The Iranian journalist recounted harrowing accounts of arrests, including those of Mahdieh Esfandiari and Shahin Hazami, whose detentions were marked by inhumane measures such as home break-ins by masked officers.

He argued that these oppressive actions were orchestrated not merely to stifle dissent but to control the burgeoning anti-Zionist sentiment across France.

By silencing critics of Israel’s aggressive policies, France, according to Biazar, has essentially turned a blind eye to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

He further condemned the collusion between French authorities and the Israeli military, suggesting that France’s silence on Israeli actions reveals a disturbing double standard.

Ultimately, instead of suppressing opposition, these measures have only galvanized public outrage and intensified scrutiny of both French and Israeli policies, Biazar concluded.