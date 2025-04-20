Annual agricultural exports surge 29% to $5.2b

TEHRAN – Iran's agricultural exports rose by 29 percent in the Iranian year 1403 (ended March 19, 2025), reaching $5.2 billion, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

IRICA reported that Iran exported 7.6 million metric tons of agricultural products during the year, marking an 11 percent increase in volume compared to the previous year.

Key export commodities included various types of pistachios, tomatoes, and dates. Pistachio exports led the sector, generating $1.5 billion in revenue, followed by $233 million in tomatoes and $205 million in dates.

Iran exported 214.3 metric tons of saffron worth $184.7 million in the year 1403, IRICA’s Director General of Statistics and Data Processing, Hamid Bayat, announced.

Saffron exports saw a four percent drop in volume and a 13 percent decline in value year-on-year.

The United Arab Emirates, Spain, and China were the top three buyers of Iranian saffron in 1403, importing $50 million, $40 million, and $30 million worth respectively.

Bayat noted that these three countries accounted for 65 percent of the total value of Iran’s saffron exports. He added that Iranian saffron was shipped to more than 50 countries worldwide.

