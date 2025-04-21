RoboCup IranOpen competition underway

TEHRAN – Tehran is hosting the 19th edition of the RoboCup IranOpen competition, which started on Saturday and will wrap up on Tuesday.

The four-day event has brought together over 400 teams, comprising more than 2,000 participants from Iran and other countries, to compete in different fields of robotics and Artificial Intelligence, IRIB reported.

RoboCup is not just limited to soccer; the mission of the RoboCup Rescue Simulation League is to promote research and development to manage natural disasters such as earthquakes and provide an opportunity to develop smart rescue systems.

IranOpen 2025 is composed of 25 specialized leagues, including soccer simulation, rescue and relief, flying robots, technological inventions, and artificial intelligence. Also, for the first time, a specific artificial intelligence league has been added to the competitions, which has led to a 40 to 50 percent increase in the number of teams compared to last year.

RoboCup is an international initiative covering the areas of artificial intelligence and robotics, with the ultimate goal of developing a team of humanoid robots that is able to defeat the official human World Soccer Champion team by 2050.

The initiative is a platform for testing technologies such as real-time decision-making, multi-agent collaboration, sensor data processing, and navigation in complex environments.

The event was first launched in 1997 and was inspired by the victory of a computer chess player against the then world chess champion, Gary Kasparov.

RoboCup (Originally called Robot World Cup Initiative) is an international research and education initiative. It is an attempt to foster AI and intelligent robotics research by providing a standard problem where a wide range of technologies can be integrated and examined, as well as being used for integrated project-oriented education.

Recent achievements

Iranian students aged 7-17 won second place among seven countries in the Kazakhstan RoboLand 2025 which was held from March 27 to 29 in the city of Karaganda.

The event brought together over 750 young inventors from seven countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The international festival drew the participation of 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to compete in 23 categories.

Over 2,000 children took part in elimination trials, and over 400 teams competed in the qualifying round to reach the RoboLand 2025 finals.

Roundtable discussions Digital transformation of education: Trends and prospects were held as part of the festival to focus on the digitization of the educational process and share best practices on STEM education development.

Iranian students aged 7-17 won second place among 31 countries in the RobotChallenge 2024, held from August 9 to 11 in Beijing, China.

For the second year in a row, the Iranian team managed to claim second place in the Technical Report. Two U12 Iranian teams won silver and bronze medals in the innovation league; China ranked first.

The 24 Iranian robotics teams that participated in the Federation of International Robosports Association (FIRA) 2024 RoboWorld Cup in Sao Luis, Brazil, managed to win 17 awards.

The 29th edition of FIRA Robotics and Artificial Intelligence World Competitions was held from August 5 to 9.

