Persian Gulf Star Refinery capacity rises 3m liters

TEHRA- With the implementation of major repairs in the gasoline production unit of phase two of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery and the installation of a new heat exchanger for this unit, the production capacity of gasoline at the world's largest gas condensate refinery has been increased by three million liters.

According to the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company, the managing director of the company explained this initiative: “In the early days of the current Iranian calendar year 1404 (started on March 21), adhering to the Leader's remarks and fulfilling the year's slogan, new investments were made in the gasoline production unit of phase two of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery to increase the production capacity of the world's largest gas condensate refinery through the replacement of this unit’s heat exchanger.”

Gholamhossein Ramezanpour added: “The massive operation of replacing this exchanger was carried out with groundwork, improvements, preventive maintenance, and repairs by the skillful young specialists at the Persian Gulf Star Refinery.”

He emphasized: “With the massive operation of replacing the heat exchanger in phase two of the gasoline production unit at the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, quality improvement, an increase in octane levels, and a production capacity increase of gasoline at the refinery to 45 million liters per day have been achieved.”

Ramezanpour further highlighted the importance and sensitivity of this matter and the critical role of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in producing strategic fuel products and meeting the country’s energy needs.

He stated: “Alongside executing such a large-scale activity in the massive heat exchanger replacement operation, the creativity and capabilities of the young engineers at the refinery were directed towards enhancing the efficiency of the gasoline production unit while focusing on environmental considerations and adhering to all regulations and standards.”

The managing director concluded by saying that in the second half of last year, the Persian Gulf Star Refinery's daily gasoline production also saw a five-million-liter increase, rising from 37 to 42 million liters per day.

He attributed this production growth to improved processing conditions in the gasoline production units, increased pressure in these units, and the operation of new compressors.

