Yazd to host first intl. academy for handwoven textile

TEHRAN - An international academy dedicated to the art of traditional handwoven textiles and carpets is set to open soon in the historical city of Yazd, marking a significant step toward the revival and preservation of Iran’s rich textile heritage.

According to Hamidreza Soleimani, CEO of the Dafineh Museum Group—an affiliate of the Mostazafan Foundation—the initiative will be launched in collaboration with the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and housed within the newly inaugurated Tar-o-Pud (Warp and Weft) Museum in Yazd.

“This cultural and educational center, proposed by the museum group, will focus on introducing and teaching both loom-based and non-loom textile arts,” Soleimani stated. “The academy will function as a prestigious institution offering training in textile crafts that are recognized by UNESCO as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage.”

Soleimani emphasized that the academy aims not only to preserve these “fading traditions” but also to reintroduce them to younger generations through a series of workshops and educational programs. These efforts, he said, are expected to breathe new life into “forgotten” practices and strengthen the identity of Yazd as a historic center of textile craftsmanship.

The academy is set to follow the goal of reviving Yazd’s textile industry, which was once a major hub in the country, he noted. “Given Yazd’s rich cultural and economic potential, the academy is also designed to foster job creation and encourage youth involvement in traditional crafts.”

Educational programs will include practical workshops in handweaving, textile design, and weaving techniques. Additionally, the academy plans to host seasonal exhibitions and special events showcasing the work and products of local artisans.

Highlighting the broader impact of the initiative, Soleimani said, “This academy represents a key step in reviving authentic textile arts and unlocking Yazd’s potential for cultural and economic development. It is also expected to significantly contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of tourism in the region.”

Tar-o-Pud Museum, a tribute to textile heritage

On March 1, the Tar-o-Pud (meaning “Warp and Weft”) Museum, dedicated to the rich history of Iranian textiles, was officially inaugurated within the abandoned Janoub Spinning and Weaving Factory, a 70-year-old landmark in Yazd.

The museum presents a vast collection of carpets, fabrics, and woven artifacts, some dating back over a millennium. Among its highlights are rare fabrics from the Buyid dynasty to the late Qajar era, exquisite carpets from the Qajar period, and traditional handwoven crafts from Iran’s desert and central regions. A restored Qajar royal tent also features prominently in the museum’s display, offering visitors a glimpse into the opulence of Iran’s past.

Constructed in the early 1950s by Reza Sarrafzadeh, a prominent merchant and member of Iran’s National Assembly, the factory was one of the region’s most significant textile production centers. At its peak, it employed 700 workers, producing 900 bundles of fabric annually. The factory’s distinctive shape, inspired by the vernacular architecture of Yazd, remains a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The museum is set to provide an immersive experience with recreated traditional weaving workshops and fully functional carpet looms. Visitors can interact with craftsmen and even participate in weaving processes. Some of the looms, reconstructed using 180-year-old designs, will revive forgotten weaving techniques, including those used to create rare textiles.

