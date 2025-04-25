Foolad Sirjan sign N'Gapeth and Concepcion for 2025 AVC Champions League

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball club Foolad Sirjan have completed the signing of French outside hitter Earvin N'Gapeth and Cuban middle blocker Javier Octavio Concepcion Rojas.

Under the guidance of coach Behrouz Ataei, Foolad Sirjan will participate in the 2025 AVC Men's Volleyball Champions League, set to take place in Hirakata and Kyoto, Japan, from May 11 to 18.

N'Gapeth most recently played for Turkish side Fenerbahçe Medicana, while Concepcion played for Iranian team Shahdab Yazd last season.

Foolad recently claimed the title of the Iran Volleyball Super League, defeating Shahdab Yazd in the final.