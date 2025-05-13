Foolad outplay Taichung Bank to top Pool C

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foolad Sirjan secured their place at the top of Pool C and booked a quarterfinal berth at the inaugural AVC Men’s Champions League after an emphatic 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13) victory over Taichung Bank of Chinese Taipei on Tuesday at Panasonic Arena.

Foolad Sirjan showcased their firepower and tactical superiority throughout the match, notching their second straight win and collecting a total of 5 points to finish atop the group.

Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC of Thailand took second place with 4 points, while Taichung Bank, winless in both outings, were eliminated.

French star Earvin Ngapeth and Iranian opposite Mohsen Delavari led the scoring for Foolad Sirjan with 15 points apiece. Middle blocker Concepcion Rojas Javier Octavio added 13 points, while Alireza Abdolhamidi chipped in 11.

