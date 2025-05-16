Foolad Sirjan book berth in 2025 AVC Men’s Champions League semis

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan defeated Shanghai Bright of China 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 28-26, 25-23) at the inaugural AVC Men’s Champions League on Friday.

The Iranian team had previously defeated Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC and Taichung Bank of Chinese Taipei.

Foold Sirjan will face either Osaka Bluteon of Japan or Nakhon Ratchasima QminC in the competition’s semi-finals on Saturday.

Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds Osaka will also face Al Rayyan of Qatar in another semi-finals.

The competition takes place at the Panasonic Arena in Hirakata for the preliminary round and Shimadzu Arena Kyoto in Kyoto for the final round from May 11 to 18.

Both champions and runners-up will qualify for the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Club World Championship.