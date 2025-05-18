Suntory Sunbirds beat Foolad in AVC Champions League third-place match

TEHRAN – Japan’s SV.League champions Suntory Sunbirds Osaka rebounded from a semifinal setback to secure bronze medal at the inaugural AVC Men’s Champions League.

The home team defeated Foolad Sirjan Iranian in straight-set 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 at Shimadzu Arena on Sunday.

Star outside hitter Dmitriy Muserskiy led the charge with 20 points, including 15 kills, one block, and an impressive four service aces. Supporting him were Alain De Armas and Ran Takahashi, who contributed 10 and 9 points respectively. For Foolad Sirjan, Mohsen Delavari led the scoring with 14 points, including 13 kills.

“After the disappointment of missing out on the final, we regrouped and set a new goal to give our best in this match, for our club, our staff, and our fans. This win means a lot, and I’m happy we could finish strong,” said Ran Takahashi during the post-match press conference.

Following the match, SV.League Chairman Mr Masaaki Okawa, alongside High Performance Group Senior Director Mr Masashi Nambu, presented Suntory Sunbirds with the bronze medals, trophy and US$10,000 in prize money. Foolad won US$ 4,000.

Al Rayyan of Qatar will meet Japan’s Osaka Bluteon in the final match on Monday.