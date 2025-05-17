Foolad Sirjan fall short to Osaka Bluteon in AVC Volleyball Champions League

TEHRAN – Foolad Sirjan lost to Osaka Bluteon 3-1 (25–19, 19–25, 25–18, 25–19) in the 2025 AVC Men's Volleyball Champions League on Saturday.

Foolad missed the chance to qualify for the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Club World Championship.

The Iranian team will have to meet another Japanese side Suntory Sunbirds Osaka in the competition’s third-place play-off on Sunday.

Al Rayyn of Qatar will play Osaka Bluteon in the final match.