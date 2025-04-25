Culture minister emphasizes cultural collaboration with Pakistan

TEHRAN- In a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the Asia Cultural Cooperation Forum (ACCF 2025) in Hong Kong on Thursday, the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, highlighted the importance of enhancing cultural, artistic, media, and tourism collaborations between the two neighboring countries.

Salehi emphasized on the rich historical ties and deep cultural and religious connections shared by Iran and Pakistan. He stated that the relationship between the two nations is rooted in ancient civilizational bonds and shared religious beliefs, which provide valuable opportunities for joint cultural projects and initiatives.

He stressed that Iran possesses diverse opportunities in historical, cultural, natural, and health sectors, which could be promoted to foreign audiences—especially in Pakistan—through media, joint documentaries, cultural exhibitions, and academic exchanges.

Salehi acknowledged the valued status of the Persian language in Pakistan, emphasizing that the people of this country regard Persian as an integral part of their cultural identity rather than a mere second language. He praised the Pakistani government's efforts to support and strengthen Persian language chairs at universities.

He further called for the development of bilateral cultural interactions through joint artistic productions, active participation of artists in regional festivals, and the creation of shared exhibition spaces.

For his part, Pakistani Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi appreciated the proposals presented by Iran and affirmed that Persian was the primary language of the subcontinent before colonization, playing a key role in conveying religious and cultural concepts, including the introduction of Islam to the region.

He noted that the deep historical ties and genuine affection of the Pakistani people for Iran represent a valuable asset for expanding cultural relations between the two countries.

He reaffirmed that Iran is a brotherly nation and that Pakistan welcomes all Iranian cultural activists, artists, and tourists, promoting increased cultural presence through various platforms, including festivals, exhibitions, and joint artistic and educational projects.

Highlighting a joint documentary project with Turkey regarding shared cultural elements, he remarked that, given the more profound cultural and civilizational ties between Iran and Pakistan compared to those with Turkey, similar projects should also be established between the two Islamic nations.

Expressing his readiness to collaborate, he welcomed the participation of Iranian artists, writers, and cultural figures in the numerous festivals and exhibitions held in Pakistan, emphasizing that there are many opportunities for cultural and artistic collaborations that can be effectively activated and expanded through the active engagement of both countries' cultural communities.

