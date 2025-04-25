Netanyahu, Gaza, and the collapse of international law part 01

As the war in Gaza enters a critical and devastating phase, Elijah J. Magnier, a veteran Middle East correspondent with decades of experience reporting from conflict zones speaks to us with striking candor about the collapse of international diplomacy, the strategic failures of Israeli leadership, and the deeper agenda behind U.S. policy in the region under Donald Trump’s second term. He dissects the motives behind ceasefire violations, Israel’s political manipulation of warfare, and the complicity of regional powers like Egypt and Qatar.