Iranian table tennis players win two golds in Sarajevo Youth Contender

TEHRAN – Benyamin Faraj and Nikan Shirvani of Iran won two gold medals in the 2025 WTT Youth Contender Sarajevo on Friday.

Faraji defeated Slovenian player Miha Podobnik 3-1 in the U17 Boys Singles final match.

He had defeated rivals from Slovakia, Italy, Czech Republic and Croatia on his way to the final.

Shirvani also won a gold medal in the U11 Boys Singles.

He had defeated Serbian, and two Bosnians on his way to the final.

The 2025 WTT Youth Contender was held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina from April 22 to 25.