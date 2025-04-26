SCI put monthly inflation rate at 33.2%

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on April 20, which marks the end of the first Iranian calendar month Farvardin, at 33.2 percent, noting that it rose 0.7 percent from the previous month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 38.9 percent in the first month, which means families have paid an average of 38.9 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The point-to-point inflation rate rose 1.8 percent in the mentioned month from the previous month.

The Statistical Center of Iran has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period that ended on March 20, 2025, which marks the end of the past Iranian calendar year 1403, at 32.5 percent.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 37.1 percent in the last month of the previous year, rising 1.8 percent from the previous month.

Experts say Iran’s rising inflation in April was mainly the result of a major increase in hard currency prices that came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum in early February ordering a campaign of maximum pressure on Tehran.

Currency prices have eased in Iran since early April, when Iran and the U.S. started indirect talks about Tehran’s nuclear program.

