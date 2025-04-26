Crimea will stay with Russia: Trump

The Crimean Peninsula will remain a part of Russia under a final settlement of the Ukraine conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump has said in an interview with Time Magazine published on Friday.

In an interview to mark his first 100 days in office, Trump said Crimea “went to the Russians” long ago and suggested that “everyone understands” that Ukraine will not be able to get it back.

“Crimea will stay with Russia” under a final settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Trump went on to say, adding that even Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky understands this. “It’s been with them for a long time,” the U.S. president stated, noting that Russia had its submarines there “long before any period that we’re talking about” and that the majority of Crimeans speak Russian.