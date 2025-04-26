Culture Minister attends Pope Francis’ funeral

TEHRAN-The Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi participated in the funeral of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Saturday, appearing alongside global dignitaries.

Representing President Masoud Pezeshkian, Salehi was accompanied by Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari, Iran’s ambassador to the Vatican, to pay respects to the late pontiff, who died Monday at the age of 88 after years of declining health, IRNA reported.

Separately, Ali Bahreini, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva, signed a book of condolences at the Vatican’s permanent mission on Thursday, expressing Tehran’s sympathy, IRNA reported.

On Friday, Salehi, shared a post regarding the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, writing: “Simplicity, humility, compassion for the poor, and solidarity with the oppressed, especially the suffering people of Gaza, made him beloved”.

“He lived differently, remained distinguished, and found a place in people's hearts. May his memory be honored,” he wrote.

Pope Francis, the leader of the world’s Catholics, who in recent years had played a prominent role in promoting interfaith dialogue, passed away at the age of 88 on April 21 at the Vatican.

Photo: Seyyed Abbas Salehi (2nd L) and Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari (L) attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City on April 26.

