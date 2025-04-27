Oman eyes investment opportunities in Iran’s West Azarbaijan

TEHRAN – The head of the Chamber of Commerce for Northeast Oman said Iran’s West Azarbaijan province offers exceptional development potential, adding that Oman is ready to invest in the region.

Speaking to IRNA following a meeting with the governor of West Azarbaijan, Mohammad bin Nasser Al-Maskari expressed a strong willingness to expand bilateral cooperation with the province's Chamber of Commerce.

He highlighted key opportunities in tourism, mining, and agriculture that could mark a turning point in economic relations between Iran and Oman.

Al-Maskari praised the province’s historical and tourism assets, saying Oman plans to begin practical investment steps in the hospitality and tourism sectors before the end of 2025.

Referring to West Azarbaijan Governor Reza Rahmani as an internationally recognized figure in industry and economy, Al-Maskari noted that Rahmani’s strong ties with Omani officials could significantly ease the investment process.

He emphasized that Oman initially seeks to focus on partnerships in tourism, agriculture, and food industries.

Al-Maskari further remarked that during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, cooperation between Iran and the Persian Gulf states has been steadily growing. He announced that Oman would soon host delegations from West Azarbaijan’s tourism sector to discuss expanding collaboration.

EF/MA