Iranian students win medals at TIMO 2025

TEHRAN – Iranian students won two silver and two bronze medals, ranking fourth at the Turkic International Mathematics Olympiad (TIMO) held from April 17 to 22, in Antalya.

TIMO is an international event that is open to students from grades 3 to 12. The competition is held in two rounds, including the preliminary and global rounds.

In the preliminary round, over 27,350 students from 35 countries competed against each other online in December. The offline qualifying exam had 25 multiple-choice questions, administered for 60 minutes.

In the Global round, which was held paper-based, 1,500 selected participants attended the event.

Parnian Heydarian and Anusha Abdi grabbed silver medals and won the world star awards, while Fatemeh Mazini and Ava Dejagah won bronze medals.

TIMO strives to contribute to the academic and personal development of young people at both local and international levels while also encouraging discussions on mathematical and scientific topics among youth, facilitating the exchange of new ideas, and uniting people with common interests.

With its annual Olympiads, TIMO aims to set new educational standards and provide an environment where young individuals from around the world can compete, thereby fostering understanding and respect among various cultures. These efforts will contribute to the development of education and science on an international scale, creating positive changes in the lives of young people.

TIMO is held as part of the International Junior Math Olympiad (IJMO), which is held in a different country each year, and aims to provide a platform for students to interact and compete against their worthy opponents.

Iran world’s third top country in intl. Olympiads

Attending several international Olympiads in 2024, Iranian students managed to win 10 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and two bronze medals, ranking third globally.

The United States and China ranked first and second, respectively. South Korea and India both ranked fourth, ISNA reported.

Iranian students grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th IOI, ranking 9th among 96 countries. Egypt hosted the event in September 2024.

In a remarkable achievement, Iranian students won five gold medals, ranking first in the 17th IOAA, which was held in August 2024 in Vassouras, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Over 250 students from 57 countries participated in the event.

Five Iranian students who attended the 54th International Physics Olympiad managed to win a gold medal and four silver medals, improving the country’s ranking from 17th in 2023 to fourth.

The 54th edition of the IPhO was held in July 2024 in the city of Isfahan.

A total of 200 elite students from 47 countries participated in the nine-day event, IRNA reported.

Iran grabbed one gold medal and three silver medals at the 56th IChO which was held in Saudi Arabia in July. The IChO 2024 was held under the slogan ‘Building Connections Together’.

A total of 333 talented men and women from 90 countries participated in the competitions.

The 65th IMO was held from July 11 to 22, 2024, in Bath, United Kingdom. Some 108 countries and 609 students competed. The Iranian team scored 137 points, earning 19th place.

Iran succeeded in winning two gold medals and two silver medals at the 35th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in July 2024.

IBO 2024 hosted more than 800 students, leaders, observers, and guests from over 80 countries.

MT/MG

