Consul-generals of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Afghanistan visit Chenaran’s Radkan Tower

TEHRAN— Consul-generals of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Afghanistan visited ecotourism sites and Radkan Historical Tower in Chenaran county, Khorasan Razavi province, said head of Chenaran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department.

Mohammad Taherian-Muqaddam told ISNA that Radkan Tower is considered one of the most unique historical sites of the country.

He explained that the consul-generals residing in Mashhad visited Radkan historical attractions which play a great role in boosting tourism ties and presence of foreign tourists as well as promoting tourism industry.

Chenaran has 12 accommodation sites with capacity of over 500 persons, he said.

He added that Chenaran, as one of ancient and historical cities of Khorasan Razavi province, boasts a rich history and ancient civilization.

Taherian-Muqaddam continued that Chenaran has been known as an important center during different historical eras.

Chenaran city, with its historical monuments and sites, holds a treasure trove of Iranian history and civilization.

One of the advantages of Chenaran is its proximity to Mashhad, as religious hub of Iran, he said.

Tourists can reside in Chenaran and then travel to Mashhad and visit holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, he pointed out.

He continued that the mountains surrounding this city and green valleys, create proper opportunities for activities such as mountain climbing, hiking and ecotourism.

Given the tourism potentials of Chenaran, he said, there is a need to develop tourism infrastructure, including hotels, restaurants, and entertainment centers. Investment in this sector can help attract more tourists, he added.

Chenaran, where is home to historic Radkan tower, has witnessed a surge in terms of overseas travelers.

Earlier, Taherian-Muqaddam raised the curtains on tourists’ arrivals, pinpointing the notable influx in inbound travelers’ visits to the region during last Iranian year, compared to the same figure of a year earlier.

“Most foreign tourists choose two routes, Akhlamd and Radkan, for their visits,” he further elaborated. “The Akhlamd route attracts travelers from Persian Gulf littoral states due to the natural attractions, while the Radkan route, with its collection of historical monuments and structures, receives more attention from European tourists.”

Tourists from foreign countries, including Germany, Italy, Belgium, Iraq and China, to name a few, not only visit the historical attractions of this county but also familiarize themselves with the region's customs and traditions, especially local cuisine, music, and handicrafts, by staying overnight in ecotourism accommodations, he continued.

Taherian-Muqaddam further shed light on conducted restoration and renovation projects of historical structures within the county in the course of earlier year.

“Among the well-trodden attractions of Chenaran, we can mention the Radkan Tower, the historical bathhouse and mosque of Radkan city,” he brought to light. “As well as the ecotourism village of Akhlamd and the villages at the foot of the mountains.”

Chenaran county is located 50 kilometers away from the holy city of Mashhad.

Radkan Historical Tower, also known as Radkan Citadel, is a prominent historical landmark located in Chenaran county, Khorasan Razavi province.

The tower is believed to date back to the Ilkhanid era (1256–1353 CE) and served various purposes throughout its history, including as a defensive fortification, a lookout tower, and possibly astronomical center.

Constructed using traditional methods and local materials, the tower features a unique architectural style characterized by its sturdy mud-brick walls, intricate geometric designs, and strategic placement of windows and openings for ventilation and light.

Today, Radkan Historical Tower stands as a symbol of pride for the local community and attracts visitors from far and wide who come to admire its architectural beauty, explore its historical significance, and immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Chenaran county.



KD



