100 tour operators from 33 countries to attend Tehran forum

TEHRAN – Iran is set to host an international tour operators forum from tomorrow until May 2.

Over 100 tour operators from 33 countries have been invited to attend the event, according to Moslem Shojaei, director-general for marketing and tourism development at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Shojaei announced that the event would coincide with the 7th edition of the Iran Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo 2025).

The official described the forum as a significant opportunity to present the Islamic Republic as a safe and attractive destination while countering negative perceptions about the country.

Tour operators from countries including Vietnam, Thailand, India, Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkey, Uganda, Mauritius, Bosnia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Turkmenistan, Oman, Malaysia, Slovakia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, France, and Brunei are expected to participate.

A B2B meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the Parsian Esteghlal Hotel in Tehran.

Shojaei outlined the program for the visiting tour operators, which includes tours of major historical and cultural attractions such as the Sa’dabad Palace, the National Museum of Iran, Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone, and a visit to Kish Island.

Highlighting the dual mission of his office — promoting Iran and attracting international tourists — Shojaei emphasized the crucial role international events play in enhancing Iran’s global image. He also stressed the importance of tourism as a tool of public diplomacy, calling it one of the smartest strategies for introducing the country to the world.

He further mentioned Iran’s recent participation in the 37th East Asia and Pacific Commission and the 60th South Asia Commission meetings of the UN Tourism (formerly known as UNWTO) held in Jakarta, as well as Iran’s election to the UN Tourism’s Executive Council. These developments, he noted, open new opportunities for Iran’s tourism sector.

Additionally, he announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with UN Tourism to host an international urban tourism summit in Tehran.

Shojaei also highlighted plans to make the best use of influencer marketing to build trust and promote Iran globally through interactive content, media coverage, and digital platforms.

Looking ahead, Shojaei put the spotlight on Iran’s plans to participate in ten international tourism exhibitions and organize five [tourism] roadshows across cities such as Basra, Baghdad, Karbala, and Najaf, as well as in Poland, Hungary, Serbia, and Russia.

Moreover, he revealed plans for Iran to host a conference dedicated to the Silk Road countries in Semnan and the third International Health Tourism Conference for ECO member states in Hamedan in the current year.

AM