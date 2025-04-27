Iran pays overdue membership fees to international organizations despite sanctions

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran has settled its overdue membership fees to international organizations, following sustained efforts by the Supreme Audit Court.

According to the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of the Court, in order to avoid the risk of membership suspension, the outstanding fees for the year 1403 (2024), based on a Cabinet resolution, were successfully deposited into the relevant accounts by the end of Farvardin (April). The payments were made after coordinated follow-ups with the Plan and Budget Organization and the Foreign Ministry.

Despite the challenges posed by sanctions, the payments were completed in both U.S. dollars and euros. A few remaining cases have also been funded and are currently being processed.