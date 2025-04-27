Leader urges full probe into tragic port inferno

TEHRAN - Following the powerful inferno at Shahid Rajaee Port, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a message on Sunday offering condolences to the bereaved families.

“The painful inferno at Shahid Rajaee Port is a source of sorrow and concern,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated, adding, “All officials are obliged to prevent bitter and costly incidents.”

The Leader also tasked security and judicial officials to fully probe any kind of negligence or intentional act that caused the deadly incident.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The tragic incident has so far claimed 40 lives and injured more than 900 people.