Initial studies: Failure to observe safety standards blamed for inferno in Iranian port

TEHRAN - Initial studies show that “negligence” in observing “safety standards” is the cause of the Saturday huge inferno at Shahid Rajaei Port in southern Iran, the committee tasked to investigate the incident said in press release on Monday night.

“Negligence in observing safety standards and passive defense measures have been confirmed,” the committee explained.

It added, “There have also been instances of false statements, and security and judicial authorities are actively working to identify those responsible."

However, the committee added, “A conclusive investigation into the cause of the incident entails a thorough review of all aspects, which, due to technical and expert considerations, involves specific technical and laboratory processes.”

Until Monday afternoon, 70 persons confirmed dead and about 1200 injured in the inferno.