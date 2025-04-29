Iran, Iraq reaffirm commitment to Shalamcheh-Basra railway

TEHRAN – Iran and Iraq have agreed to accelerate efforts to complete the long-delayed Shalamcheh-Basra railway and establish joint free trade zones and border markets, Iranian officials said following high-level talks in Tehran.

In a meeting between Seyed Rahmatollah Akrami, Iran’s Acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, and Hazem Majid Naji al-Khalidi, advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation by implementing previously agreed projects.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, the two sides also agreed to follow up on issues such as the settlement of Iranian financial claims and the recognition of Iranian bank guarantees for exporters and investors operating in Iraq.

EF/MA