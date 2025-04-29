Islamic nations to approve first joint document on AI: science minister

TEHRAN – The first multilateral document on artificial intelligence (AI) among Islamic countries is scheduled to be approved during the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform, which will be held in Tehran from May 18 to 20, Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has said.

The platform aims to utilize the capacity of the leading Islamic countries in the field of science and technology to address major scientific, technological, and higher education challenges faced by Muslim nations and societies, ISNA quoted Simaei-Sarraf as saying.

The official made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the member states of the OIC-15.

The theme of the 2nd Ministerial meeting focuses on AI, and is titled ‘Innovation in Science and Technology through using AI: A strategy for excellence, a bright future for the Islamic World’, the official added.

“Our duty, as representatives and ambassadors of the Islamic countries responsible for pursuing science and technology diplomacy, is to achieve convergence and alignment in strategies, policies, national science programs, as well as technology and innovation programs at transnational levels by using the opportunities that international organizations, forums, and meetings such as the OIC-15 open up,” Simaei-Sarraf noted.

Organizing the national innovation system (NIS), developing programs that can increase the share of science, technology, and education in economic growth, as well as gross domestic product (GDP). Boosting public participation in various science and technology fields is among the science and technology policies being implemented in Islamic countries, the official stressed.

The first Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in May 2023.

Iran’s ranking among Islamic countries

According to the Web of Science, Iran (with 17,458 documents) ranks first in neural network technology as well as multi-agent systems (with 351 documents) among Islamic countries.

The country secures a ranking of 6th in neural network technology and 12th in multi-agent systems globally.

Iran ranks second in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotics among Islamic nations.

The report has included data in a twenty-year period from 2004 to 2023.

According to the report, with 606 publications on three-dimensional printing over a span of ten years, Iran ranks second among Islamic nations.

The report has included data from 2014 to 2023.

The country’s global ranking in 3D printing publications is 22, IRNA reported.

According to a report released by the Web of Science in January, three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing publications in Iran experienced notable growth from 2010 to 2023.

University of Tehran (with 83 documents), Amirkabir University of Technology (with 83 documents), Tarbiat Modarres University (with 40 documents), and Tehran University of Medical Sciences (with 37 documents) had the highest number of publications.

Iran, with 65 documents, ranks first among Islamic countries in four-dimensional (4D) printing and ranks 11 globally.

