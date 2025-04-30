Iran, Niger sign joint cooperation agreement

TEHRAN – Iran and Niger signed a joint cooperation agreement during the third meeting of their Joint Economic Committee, held on the sidelines of the Iran Expo 2025.

According to Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the event took place at the Persian Gulf Pearl Hall in Tehran and was attended by Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak, Trade Promotion Organization chief Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, and Nigerien Petroleum Minister Sahabi Oumarou.

“This committee has resumed after a 13-year hiatus, and we hope the joint cooperation agreement will help elevate the level of economic relations between the two countries,” Atabak said at the opening of the meeting.

He pointed to the currently low volume of trade between Iran and Niger, stressing that the Trade Promotion Organization is responsible for following up on and implementing the provisions of the agreement. He also called on Niger to assign a designated organization to oversee the execution of the accord.

Dehghan Dehnavi said experts from both sides had held extensive talks over the past two days to finalize the agreement. “Various aspects of cooperation were reviewed and discussed, and the experts agreed to continue bilateral ties across multiple sectors,” he noted.

He added that the agreement covers mining, energy, industry, and technology transfer. “A joint task force will follow up on the specific topics outlined in the agreement,” he said.

The deputy minister also emphasized that the agreement marks a new chapter in Iran-Niger economic and trade relations, adding that additional documents will be prepared by experts for the next round of the committee.

Niger’s petroleum minister, Sahabi Oumarou, stressed the need for both sides to promote market potential and trade opportunities. “Current trade levels are below what is needed, and improving them will require effort from both countries,” he said.

The joint agreement was officially signed by the two ministers at the close of the meeting.

Photo: Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak (R) and Nigerien Petroleum Minister Sahabi Oumarou shake hand after signing an MOU in Tehran on Tuesday, April 29.