Massive wildfires near Jerusalem al-Quds

Dark plumes of smoke billowed above highways near Jerusalem al-Quds on Wednesday as rapidly spreading wildfires caused several injuries and prompted military minister Israel Katz to declare the situation a "national emergency".

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency reported that hundreds of civilians were at risk from the worst brushfires in years, as Katz ordered troops to deploy to support firefighters.

MDA said it had provided treatment to around 22 people, with 12 taken to hospital, the majority suffering from smoke inhalation. It added the alert level had been raised to the highest level.

"We are facing a national emergency, and all available forces must be mobilized to save lives and bring the fires under control," Katz said in a statement from his ministry.

Police closed the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway and evacuated residents along the route as brushfires broke out in an area ravaged by blazes a week ago.