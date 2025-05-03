Russia needs to enhance cooperation with Iran in emerging technologies: presidential aide

TEHRAN –Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko has underscored the significance of promoting partnerships and collaborations with Iran in emerging technologies.

It is a fact that focusing on already established technologies will not be beneficial for the two countries. So, it is essential to put on the agenda the technologies that have not (fully) developed yet, which is a much more difficult task, IRNA quoted Fursenko as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, and the head of Pardis Technology Park, Mehdi Safarinia, while attending Iran-Russia diplomacy meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2025), which was held from April 29 to May 2, in Tehran.

“Although working on new technologies is risky, we should not fail to prioritize them, because there is no other way to be the first in the world,” the Russian official added.

For his part, Safarinia said Iran is committed to promoting international scientific cooperation, highlighting that Russia is among the first countries Iran is willing to expand ties with.

The official went on to say that Russian companies can have offices in Pardis Technology Park. The establishment of Russian universities’ branches in the country was the second point mentioned by Safrinia. “We have already reached agreements with St. Petersburg University and Moscow State University. We are following up on the issue in cooperation with the University of Science and Technology.

This will be the first foreign university to have a branch in Iran. Both Iranian and regional students will be able to study at this university, spending part of their studies in Iran and the rest in Russia,” Safarinia further noted.

The official also announced readiness to further enhance collaborations in research and education, as well as market opportunities, as members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

During the Iran-Russia diplomacy meeting, the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish two joint tech zones.

The MOU was signed between the National Association of Advanced Industries and Knowledge-Based Companies of the Industry and Mining Sector, represented by Mohammad Mehdi Naibi, and the Russian President of the Technological Sovereignty Export Association, Andrey Bezrukov.

The expansion of new technologies and joint research in the fields of nanotechnology, biotechnology, health, information and communication technology (ICT), artificial intelligence, as well as the use of renewable energies, oil, and gas, are among the main focuses of the signed MOU.

The MOU highlights production and market development, including co-branding and marketing, market research, product development, and the development of distribution channels.

Based on the MOU, the two sides would introduce a technology park to launch collaborative efforts in two months; Pardis Technology Park is introduced by Iran.

INOTEX 2025

The 14th edition of the exhibition featured more than 500 innovative companies from Iran and other countries. It includes sections such as “INOTEX Pitch” (startup competition), “Main Stage” (inspirational speeches), specialized sessions, mentoring sessions, and an exhibition of technological products.

In addition to introducing the latest technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energies, medical technology, and the Internet of Things, various educational workshops were held for enthusiasts and business owners.

Focusing on science, technology, and innovation ecosystems, the exhibition gathers businesspeople, technologists, industrialists, and researchers. The event aims to introduce products, facilitate partnerships, and provide various insights on the latest global competitive prices, quality standards, developments, scientific findings, and economic-technological ideas.

To this end, INOTEX has been organized since 2012 to serve the following objectives:

1. Investment: Connecting investors to the participants.

2. Partnership: Facilitating collaboration between technology companies and startups.

3. Networking: Facilitating communication and interaction between different components of the startup ecosystem.

In addition to introducing state-of-the-art technologies to large and medium industries, INOTEX tries to connect customers of technology products to their respective manufacturers and provide investment opportunities to investors in technology and startups.

Currently, INOTEX is recognized as the most significant innovation and technology event in Iran and has been welcomed by many audiences in recent years.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025, Iran is ranked among upper middle-income countries, ranking 72 among 166 countries.

The country’s ranking has improved by one position compared to 2022. UNCTAD has categorized 17 types of technologies as frontier technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone technology, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, biofuels, biogas and biomass, wind energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, nanotechnology and gene editing.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2025: Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for Development surveys the complex artificial intelligence landscape, aiming to help decision-makers design science, technology, and innovation policies that foster inclusive technological progress.

MT/MG