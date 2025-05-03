Progress in indirect talks depends on U.S. resolve, says Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the path to reviving diplomacy with the United States hinges on Washington demonstrating genuine intent and adopting a realistic stance, warning that continued threats and sanctions only deepen mistrust.

In a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Araghchi criticized the United States' inconsistent behavior, saying it casts doubt on its commitment to meaningful negotiations. He stressed that any forward movement in the indirect nuclear talks requires "serious will and realism" from the American side.

The top diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s position as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), noting that while Tehran continues to meet its obligations, it insists on its right to peaceful nuclear energy, which includes uranium enrichment.

“To reach a fair, balanced, and lasting agreement, all parties must avoid demands that contradict the NPT,” Araghchi emphasized.

He also pointed to the U.S.’s past violations of the 2015 nuclear deal—formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—arguing that trust can only be rebuilt if Washington provides credible guarantees for removing sanctions and enabling Iran to reap the economic benefits of any renewed or alternative agreement.

“Contradictory statements and ongoing threats from U.S. officials continue to erode confidence in their willingness to pursue diplomacy,” he said.

Araghchi also highlighted ongoing talks with Germany, France, and the UK over the past year, reiterating Iran’s readiness to continue dialogue and urging the European trio to adopt a constructive approach toward resolving disputes.

UN Secretary-General Guterres welcomed Iran’s diplomatic engagement and emphasized the need to keep negotiations going until tangible outcomes are achieved. He also commended Araghchi’s "innovative" handling of developments related to the indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations.

