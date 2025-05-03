Journalists in Gaza enduring darkest chapter in history

As the world observed World Press Freedom Day on May 3, journalists, holding banners, gathered for a demonstration in Khan Younis to draw attention to the journalists who lost their lives in the Israeli relentless attacks on Gaza.

Palestinian journalists in Gaza are enduring one of the darkest chapters in press history. In the besieged enclave, cameras have become targets and words can cost lives as Israel’s genocidal war rages on.

What once was a mission to report the truth has become a daily risk of death. Since Oct. 7, 2023, at least 212 Palestinian journalists have been killed -- most while reporting in the field or in their homes during airstrikes -- according to official and local statistics.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights recently confirmed it is the highest number of journalist deaths recorded globally in a single conflict since 1992. Journalists describe their profession as not only endangered, but also as being “burned alive on air.”