5 more Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Five more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said, Anadolu reported.

The source said a woman reporter was among the victims, who lost their lives along with members of their families in attacks on houses and tents for displaced civilians in various areas across Gaza.

He identified the slain reporters as Abdul Rahman Al-Abaadela, Khaled Abu Seif, Azeez Al-Hajjar, Ahmed Al-Zaytani, and Nour Qandil.

The new fatalities brought the number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023 to 222, according to Gaza’s government media office.