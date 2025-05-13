Israeli strike kills Palestinian journalist receiving treatment in Gaza hospital

An Israeli drone strike killed Palestinian journalist Hassan Islayeh while he was receiving treatment in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Tuesday, Middle East Eye reported.

Islayeh, a prominent field reporter and director of the Alam24 news agency, had been recovering from injuries sustained in a previous Israeli air strike last month that targeted a media tent near the same hospital.

That attack killed two journalists and wounded several others.

The earlier strike appeared to target Islayeh directly, hitting his mobile phone, but he survived the incident.

Local media described Tuesday’s attack as a “deliberate assassination”, noting that he was struck again while being treated in the hospital’s burns unit.