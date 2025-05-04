Russia and China to cement strategic partnership 

BEIJING- Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 underscores the deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

This visit is poised to further solidify the ties between the two nations, reflecting their growing collaboration on various geopolitical fronts.

According to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Sunday, Xi will attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

“With a historic vision and from a strategic height, President Xi and President Putin have guided China-Russia relations in the new era to always forge ahead despite a complex external environment and demonstrate the relations' defining features of everlasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutual benefit, cooperation and win-win,” the spokesperson said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

The spokesperson added, "We believe the important common understandings between the two presidents will further deepen political mutual trust between the two countries, add new substance to strategic coordination, promote practical cooperation in various fields, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and contribute more stability and positive energy to the international community."

Referring to the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, the spokesperson said, "The two countries will further strengthen their close coordination in the UN, SCO, BRICS and other multilateral platforms, rally the Global South, shape global governance in the right direction, unequivocally oppose acts of unilateralism and bullying, and jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Xi would hold bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart on “developing partnerships and strategic ties” and on “issues on the international and regional agenda”.

It added, “The governments and ministers ... are expected to sign a series of bilateral documents.”

Back in February, President Xi hailed relations between China and Russia as he took a phone call from Putin.

“Both history and reality tell us that China and Russia are destined to be good neighbors, and our two countries are true friends that share weal and woe, support each other and pursue common development,” Xi said during the phone conversation on February 24.

A week later, President Xi told Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, in Beijing that China and Russia are friendly neighbors and true friends.

President Xi’s Russia visit coincides with heightened tensions between China and the US.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs of up to 145 percent on many US imports from China. China has responded with duties of 125 percent on US products.

The visit also comes amid allegations of China’s military support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China of supplying arms to Russia. China has called allegations of its involvement in the conflict “irresponsible remarks”.

China has emphasized the importance of political dialogue to address the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing trade war with the United States. Additionally, it has been a strong proponent of multilateralism in international relations. However, the unilateral approach taken by the US is perceived as a significant barrier to resolving these pressing issues.



