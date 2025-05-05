Trump to hit non-US films with 100% tariff

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would impose a 100% tariff on foreign-produced films, marking the first time his restrictive trade policies have been extended to the entertainment industry, RT reported.

In his post on the Truth Social platform, Trump claimed the American film industry was dying a “very fast death” due to incentives offered by foreign countries to lure U.S. filmmakers.

Since returning to the office in January, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs, culminating in his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs introduced on April 2. They target more than 90 US trade partners. Most were paused for 90 days, though a baseline 10% remains in effect. China was excluded from the pause and was hit with a tax of 145% on all imports. Beijing retaliated with 125% tariffs and new export controls on US goods.

Trump said he had directed agencies, including the Commerce Department, to begin “immediately” imposing a 100% tariff on all foreign-produced films entering the US.