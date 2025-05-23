Trump threatens a 50% tariff on the EU

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union, citing a lack of progress in current trade negotiations.

“Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” he wrote in a Truth Social post Friday morning.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” Trump wrote, according to CNN.

“Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025.”