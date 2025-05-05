In a world shaken by unilateralism and tariff aggression, China answers with measured resolve, protecting not just its own interests but the bedrock principles of global fairness.

From empowering small businesses who no longer need to worry about finding buyers, the rapid emergence of high-tech innovation enterprises, to championing solidarity among developing nations, China stands as a responsible steward of the international order, unyielding in the face of hegemony and unwavering on justice.

Source: CGTN