Pezeshkian reaffirms national unity as top priority in meeting with Assembly of Experts 

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized national unity as a top priority during a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts.

He stated he would avoid any actions that could be exploited by the country's enemies or question the revolution's integrity. "If I feel that an action would undermine national unity, I will not do it," Pezeshkian asserted, underscoring his commitment to safeguarding the nation's solidarity.

He further clarified his unwillingness to engage in any activity that could disrupt the country's stability, highlighting his dedication to preserving the existing political order.

Since assuming office in 2024, unity has been a central theme in Pezeshkian's public pronouncements. Reports indicate that Pezeshkian enjoys a positive working relationship with other branches of the Iranian government, fostering an environment of cooperation and dialogue. The president holds routine weekly meetings with Iran’s Parliament Speaker and Judiciary Chief, and also maintains close ties with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

