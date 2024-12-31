President Pezeshkian outlines economic priorities in meeting with Leader

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shared insights from his recent meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasizing a shared commitment to tackling inflation, controlling prices, and addressing critical livelihood issues affecting Iranian citizens.

During the meeting, held on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian stressed that the government's primary focus remains on economic challenges, including reducing poverty and ensuring social justice. He highlighted that collaboration with the Leader plays a pivotal role in fostering unity and cohesion within the government. "These meetings not only strengthen the bonds between different branches of government but also facilitate solutions to many of the country's pressing issues," he remarked.

A key topic of discussion was inflation control and the effective distribution of subsidies. Pezeshkian explained that the government is actively working to ensure subsidies reach the intended beneficiaries, adding that teams have been established to analyze current trends and improve efficiency. "Our objective is to ensure that subsidies are targeted and reach the end consumer," he said, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in economic policies.

The President also discussed the importance of fostering stronger ties with neighboring and independent countries. He emphasized that economic collaboration with these nations could provide significant opportunities to bolster Iran’s economy and expand trade avenues. This strategy, he noted, is crucial for reducing economic dependence and enhancing national resilience.

In response to questions about the ongoing energy crisis, Pezeshkian called for public participation in conserving resources. He stressed that managing energy consumption in non-essential sectors could free up resources for critical infrastructure projects and improve citizens' quality of life. "If we focus on reducing electricity and energy wastage, we can implement solutions without placing undue pressure on the public," he asserted.

The President underscored the importance of addressing social welfare, calling it one of the government’s top priorities. He highlighted the need to focus on concrete solutions rather than vague strategies, particularly in areas such as housing and improving the livelihoods of underprivileged communities. Weekly council meetings, he said, are dedicated to these issues to ensure meaningful progress.

Additionally, Pezeshkian announced a comprehensive plan to address educational inequality by tackling the shortage of schools in remote areas. This initiative involves mobilizing public participation, philanthropic contributions, and nationwide efforts to improve access to education. He expressed optimism that the issue would be resolved within a year, significantly reducing disparities in educational opportunities.

Concluding his remarks, Pezeshkian emphasized the critical importance of national unity and public trust. "If the people see that the government is genuinely working to resolve their problems, no enemy can harm the country," he stated. He reaffirmed that unity among governmental branches and adherence to the Leader’s policies are essential for navigating the challenges ahead and securing the nation’s future.