Why did President Pezeshkian fire his parliamentary deputy?

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed the Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs, Shahram Dabiri, after confirming that Dabiri took a luxury trip to Antarctica during the Nowruz holidays—an action the president deemed incompatible with the values of modesty expected from government officials.

In a formal decree, Pezeshkian criticized the trip as inappropriate, even though it was reportedly funded privately. He emphasized that, at a time when economic hardship still affects many Iranians, such displays of extravagance by senior officials cannot be justified.

“This government is proud to follow the example of Imam Ali (AS), and under current conditions, where economic pressures on the people remain severe and poverty is widespread, lavish personal vacations—regardless of who pays—are neither defensible nor in line with the principle of modest living,” Pezeshkian wrote.

Despite acknowledging Dabiri’s longstanding service and friendship, the president said the administration must prioritize its commitments to transparency, justice, and the public trust.

“Therefore,” he concluded, “we are unable to continue our cooperation in the 14th government.”

The dismissal sends a strong message about the administration’s stance on accountability and public image during times of national economic strain.