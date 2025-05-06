“The Archbishop's Ceiling” on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN- An adaptation of American playwright Arthur Miller’s 1970 play “The Archbishop's Ceiling” is on stage at the Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater in Tehran.

Mohammad Sadeq Peymanfar is the director of the play, which has been translated by Hassan Maleki.

Mobina Ramezani, Rahim Mehrandish, Soroush Borjaki, Amir Saeid Afshar and Fatemeh Aqa-Ali are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage for a month.

"The Archbishop's Ceiling" delves into the complexities of life under an oppressive regime. Initially premiering at the John F. Kennedy Center in 1977, the play, despite a run of forty performances, didn't make it to Broadway. Miller later revised the script, and the updated version debuted at Cleveland Play House in 1984.

The play unfolds in a lavish room within a former Archbishop's palace in an Eastern European capital, a setting imbued with the constant threat of surveillance by the secret police. At the heart of the story is Sigmund, a middle-aged author who has fallen out of favor with the ruling powers. He's faced with a stark choice: face detention and punishment, or defect to the West.

Sigmund's dilemma is influenced by two former friends, both writers. Marcus, a compatriot and former political prisoner, has managed to gain favor with the current regime. Adrian, an American visitor, embodies strong liberal ideals and encourages Sigmund to defect. Adding another layer of complexity is Maya, a poet and actress who has been romantically involved with all three men.

"The Archbishop's Ceiling" is a deeply intriguing play that explores the intricate web of relationships between these four characters. It masterfully weaves together themes of politics, art, and sex, creating a narrative where personal lives are inextricably intertwined with the political climate. The ever-present possibility of being overheard adds a palpable tension, raising profound questions about morality and individual responsibility in a society where freedom is curtailed.

Arthur Asher Miller (1915–2005) was a prominent American playwright, essayist, and screenwriter. His significant contributions to 20th-century American theater include acclaimed plays like “Death of a Salesman”, considered one of the best American plays of its era, “All My Sons”, “The Crucible”, and “A View from the Bridge”. Miller also penned screenplays such as “The Misfits”.

A public figure, he received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee, and was married to Marilyn Monroe. His distinguished career garnered numerous awards, including the Praemium Imperiale and the Prince of Asturias Award.

