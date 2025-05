Iran, Qatar discuss ways to enhance transport ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Doha on Tuesday, aiming to boost bilateral relations in the transport sector.

The meeting focused on reviewing cooperation in air transport, infrastructure, ports, and shipping.

The two sides also discussed increasing cooperation between Bushehr Port and Qatari ports, establishing new cargo and passenger shipping lines, signing a road transport agreement, and expanding transport and transit infrastructure within the North-South, Ashgabat, and Turkey-Iran-Qatar corridors.