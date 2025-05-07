Pakistan vows retaliation after Indian missile strikes

Pakistan said at least 31 of its civilians had been killed and 46 wounded, a military spokesperson said, and that India "had ignited an inferno in the region". This included deaths from the strikes and border shelling.

Islamabad pledged to respond "at a time, place and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty", emphatically rejecting Indian allegations it had terrorist camps on its territory.

"For the blatant mistake that India made last night, it will now have to pay the price," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address on state broadcaster PTV to the nation. "Perhaps they thought that we would retreat, but they forgot that...this is a nation of brave people."

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told broadcaster Geo News that Islamabad would only strike Indian military targets and not civilians, in retaliation.

The Indian strikes included Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, for the first time since the last full-scale war between the old enemies more than half a century ago.