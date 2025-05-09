Iran equips all fighter jets with indigenous long-range missiles, announces Air Force commander

TEHRAN – The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Air Force has announced that all Air Force fighter jets have been equipped with a full range of domestically produced munitions, advanced equipment, and long-range missiles, marking a significant step forward in the country’s military self-sufficiency.

Speaking on Thursday at the change-of-command ceremony for the Fourth Tactical Fighter Base (Vahdati Airbase) in Dezful, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said the Air Force is currently operating at peak readiness and stands fully prepared to carry out any mission assigned by the Commander-in-Chief.

"The powerful Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is at its highest level of preparedness," he said. "We are fully capable and ready to defend the country’s skies with maximum strength and determination."

General Vahedi highlighted key advancements across various sectors of the Air Force, including the maintenance and overhaul of aircraft, the training and development of human resources, and the acquisition of modern defense technologies. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our personnel, every fighter jet in the Air Force has now been outfitted with state-of-the-art, locally produced weaponry and long-range missile systems,” he stated.

He went on to reassure the public of the Air Force’s unwavering commitment to national defense. “We give our solemn promise to the noble people of Iran: the brave personnel of the Air Force will defend the skies of our sacred Islamic Republic and our beloved homeland to the last drop of their blood.”

The event also marked the formal appointment of Brigadier General Farshid Chegini as the new commander of the Dezful base, succeeding the outgoing officer in a ceremony attended by senior military officials.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, saying the Islamic Republic’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.